There's talk of a Malcolm in the Middle reboot — if only 'everyone wasn't so annoying,' says creator

Malcolm may once again find himself in the middle.

In a recent interview on Fox News, Frankie Muniz revealed he and his wife had recently binged all 151 episodes of Malcolm in the Middle, which ran from 2000 to 2006, and it gave him a bit of reboot fever. The show's creator then confirmed to EW that they are indeed "talking about it."

"When I was filming the show, I obviously was a kid," Muniz said. "We did seven seasons, 151 episodes. I didn't really watch the show when it was on, but I've now since watched the show with my wife. All 151 episodes. I realized, 'Wow, that's what we were making.' I can separate myself from being on it and watching it as a fan. I would love to know what the family's up to."

The Surreal Life star also claimed that his TV dad Bryan Cranston was "really into the idea" of a revival and that Cranston was "kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling. So, there might be something. I would be down 100 percent."

Frankie Muniz and Bryan Cranston in 'Malcolm in the Middle' Frankie Muniz (left) and Bryan Cranston in 'Malcolm in the Middle' | Credit: Everett

Cranston's reps did not respond to EW's request for comment but show creator Linwood Boomer says it might happen.

"We're talking about it," Boomer tells EW. "We all think it would be fun if we get the right idea. Honestly, it would be going much faster if everyone wasn't so annoying."

During its run, Malcolm in the Middle earned seven Emmys, including a trophy for Boomer for the show's pilot script and two guest actress wins for the late Cloris Leachman. Cranston earned three Emmy nominations playing Malcolm's hapless dad Hal before winning four Emmys playing a far more together father on Breaking Bad, a stark departure from the popular comedy.

In a parody ending of Breaking Bad (à la the iconic finale of Newhart), available on the DVD box set, Cranston as Hal wakes up from a dream, revealing the entire series was a nightmare he had after eating a deep-fried Twinkie.

That alone sounds like an entry point for a reboot, but we'll leave that up to the professionals.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: