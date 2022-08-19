Credit: James Clark/Prime Video
Making the Cut is back, and you can already shop winning designs from the new season

Warning: Season 3 spoilers ahead.
By Tess Garcia August 19, 2022 at 03:00 PM EDT
Calling all Making the Cut fans: The fashion design competition series has returned for Season 3. Episodes one and two are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, and two episodes will continue to drop each week until the season finale on September 9.

The acclaimed series is hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, who also serve as executive producers. Actress Nicole Richie and fashion designer Jeremy Scott are back as judges to help Klum pick the winner of every episode's challenge. The ultimate winner will receive $1 million to invest in their business, plus the opportunity to create an exclusive co-brand with Amazon Fashion and launch their existing brands in the Amazon Fashion store. 

In each episode, designers from across the globe create two designs — an "accessible look" and a "runway look"  — based on a particular assignment. From there, Klum, Richie, and Scott select a winner, whose accessible look becomes available on Amazon with additional color options and companion pieces. Right now, you can shop styles from Season 3's first winner, Chinese designer Sienna Li

For the premiere challenge, designers were asked to put their own spin on traditional eveningwear. Their final looks were showcased in a fashion show on Beverly Hills' Rodeo Drive. Amid a sea of stunning garments, Li's stood out for their elegance and impeccable tailoring. 

Buy it! Making the Cut Season 3 Premiere Winning Look: Sienna's Ruffle High-Low Dress, $199.90 at amazon.com

During a debrief after the fashion show, Klum and the judges unanimously agreed on Li as the winner. Her designs included two flowy, ruffled dresses accented with a metal belt at the waist. When asked about her design philosophy, Li put it simply: "My brand blurs classic romance and a modern sensibility. Gentle, but not weak."

"I really connect to what you're saying about not necessarily leaving your femininity in order to appear stronger," Richie told Li. "I love that message, and I love that as a brand."

The companion looks she created for Amazon — flared pants, a crop top, a blouse, and a midi dress — embrace the same dainty yet powerful spirit. 

As the season progresses, Making the Cut's Amazon storefront will feature every winning accessible look and its inspired pieces. In other words, you'll want to stay tuned — and if you're anything like us, you're already eager to see who wins it all in the end.

Buy it! Making the Cut Season 3 Premiere: Flare Pant Inspired by Sienna's Winning Look, $59.90 at amazon.com

Buy it! Making the Cut Season 3 Premiere: Ruffle Cropped Top Inspired by Sienna's Winning Look, $79.90 at amazon.com

Buy it! Making the Cut Season 3 Premiere: Ruffle Long Sleeve Blouse Inspired by Sienna's Winning Look, $89.90 at amazon.com

Buy it! Making the Cut Season 3 Premiere: Ruffle Flounce Midi Dress Inspired by Sienna's Winning Look, $99.90 at amazon.com

