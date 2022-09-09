Amazon's Making the Cut finale included a major plot twist
The finale of Amazon Prime Video's Making the Cut has arrived.
The three remaining designers — Georgia Hardinge, Rafael Chaouiche, and Yannik Zamboni — were asked to present a 10-look collection of accessible and high-fashion runway outfits. They had four weeks to create their collections, but that wasn't all they had to do. Before setting off to work, host Tim Gunn told contestants they'd also present a business plan to Christine Beauchamp, Amazon's senior vice president of Consumer Categories. "I cannot adequately express how important your business pitches are to the final outcome of this competition," Gunn explained.
After the designers debuted their business pitches and collections, the judges announced that one person blew them away on both fronts. Then came the moment of truth: The winner of Making the Cut season 3 is… Zamboni!
The Swiss designer's final collection was inspired by unconventional, genderless takes on traditional menswear. Runway looks included a blazer with shoulders above the model's head and a twisted button-down worn as a backless cocktail dress. His accessible pieces incorporated that fun-loving mentality into looks for everyday. His brand's name, Maison Blanche, implies that he only works with white, but the judges were impressed with the amount of color Zamboni incorporated into his looks.
Beauchamp was equally impressed with his business plan, which likely had to do with his background in sales and marketing before pursuing design.
When he learned he'd take home the million-dollar prize, Zamboni broke into tears. "I tried eight times to get funding for my business, and every time I got knocked down," he told the judges. "It feels amazing [to win] — it's incredible."
Zamboni wasn't the only designer to receive good news during the finale. After announcing his win, cohost and judge Heidi Klum revealed a major plot twist — runner-up Chaouiche would receive mentorship from Beauchamp, who loved his brand's vision but felt he needed more experience. And like Zamboni, he'd get to launch his brand in Amazon's Making the Cut store.
"It was not an easy decision, because you are also a fantastic designer," Klum told Chaouiche. Judge Nicole Richie joked that she'd be calling him for "custom pajamas."
"I feel happy and so excited," Chaouiche, who hails from Brazil, said at the end of the episode. "I think I will give a lot of pride to my country."
