Heidi Klum 'broke the rules' in Making the Cut's latest episode
If you've watched Amazon Prime Video's Making the Cut, you'll know contestants create two outfits per episode: One high-end runway look and a more wearable accessible look. Traditionally, the winning designer's accessible look becomes available on Amazon — but this week, the judges flipped the script.
Episode 5's challenge focused on whimsical festival clothing. Before they designed their looks, contestants visited Los Angeles' Museum of Dream Space to get their creative juices flowing. While there, designer Jeanette Limas decided to create outfits inspired by the vibrant colors of carnival in her native Dominican Republic. Her runway look featured a structured crop top and a flowy, high-slit skirt in matching red satin. Meanwhile, her accessible look used multiple colors of a chiffon-like fabric for a belted mini dress. To top them off, she took a cue from her previous successful styling and placed her models in matching headdresses.
Buy it! Making the Cut (season 3, episode 5) winning look: Jeanette's Cropped Blouse, $69.90 at amazon.com
The episode's fashion show took place in the desert to mimic a music festival setting. When Limas' runway look strode down the catwalk, the judges were blown away. Her accessible look, on the other hand, received a lackluster reaction.
As the show concluded, each judge was shocked by the lack of creativity they'd observed in many of the contestants' garments. "It seems like everyone used the same fabric in a different color," cohost and judge Heidi Klum said of the sheer material used by Limas and fellow contestants in their accessible looks.
Stream it! Making the Cut, season 3, amazon.com
During their post-show debrief, the judges expressed their disappointment in Limas' accessible look. "The second look just didn't feel like you," said actress and fashion designer Nicole Richie.
Limas agreed, responding: "I'm glad you guys are telling me this, because I will take it and I will make gold out of it if you let me stay." Shortly after doling out criticism, the judges announced Limas as the winner of the challenge. The designer was so shocked, she initially thought she'd misheard them.
"While we were very disappointed with your second look, we loved your first look," Klum explained. "We broke the rules a little bit, so your runway look and companion pieces will be immediately available in the Making the Cut store."
Not only did the announcement bring Limas to tears, but it marked the first time a runway look would be available for purchase.
Klum reiterated the importance of the judges' choice: "We've never done anything like this on Making the Cut." Thus, its unprecedented nature makes Limas' look a splurge-worthy purchase. While you're shopping, also make sure to check out the companion pieces she designed, like this draped midi dress and crossover blouse.
Buy it! Making the Cut (season 3, episode 5) winning look: Jeanette's Maxi Skirt, $79.90 at amazon.com
Related content:
- Heidi Klum 'broke the rules' in Making the Cut's latest episode
- The best Labor Day sales on TVs at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are up to 42 percent off
- Making the Cut recap: Headdresses made from zip ties might just be 'the new theme for the Met Gala'
- Go back to school with these major tech deals from Amazon — up to 50 percent off