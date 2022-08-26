Making the Cut recap: Headdresses made from zip ties might just be 'the new theme for the Met Gala'
Season 3 of Amazon Prime Video's Making the Cut is officially on, with two new episodes airing each week. Episodes 3 and 4 are now available, and they treat viewers to two vastly different challenges. The first, which focused on practical yet chic winter wear, led one contestant to use some pretty unexpected materials.
Philadelphia-based designer Jeanette Limas entered episode 3 hoping to prove herself — she'd narrowly escaped elimination in episode 2 — and in the end, she created its winning looks. Little did she know that plastic zip ties would play a crucial role in her success.
When cohost Tim Gunn asked contestants to design one runway and one accessible winter look, Limas turned to metallic jacquard fabric and her signature draping techniques, which were inspired by her childhood in the Dominican Republic. "Growing up, I didn't have the money to buy materials, but what I did have were a lot of curtains," she said. "I used the curtains to drape myself."
Limas' runway look featured a gold lamé gown with a ruffled collar and cape, while the accessible look used the same fabric on a coat-dress hybrid. The garments were stunning on their own, but the designer felt they needed something more. That's where the zip ties came in: She used them to create matching headdresses, which tied the looks together perfectly (pun intended).
As her looks went down the runway, Gunn asked Limas: "How did you make the headdresses?"
She responded immediately: "Zip ties," adding that she spray-painted them gold for an ethereal effect.
"It was gorgeous, inspiring, breathtaking, chic," Jeremy Scott, Making the Cut judge and Moschino designer, told Limas after the show. Celebrity stylist and guest judge Jason Bolden called her collection "absolutely out of this world" and joked that she "just created the new theme for the Met Gala."
Limas couldn't have been happier to win the challenge, and her accessible look is now available in Amazon's Making the Cut store. If you can't get enough of her draped garments, check out the companion pieces she also designed.
