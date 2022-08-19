Hit "Seduce and Scheme" took months to get right

Bromberg calls the creation of the duo's first song "Seduce and Scheme" an "odyssey." "It went on for over four months, multiple writers and a lot of people laid their hands on it,," she explains.

The four-month process began with a writing camp in L.A. that included staff writers as well as Rae and Singleton. They create a song using a sample, which was part of a story line, and had even found a hook they were happy with — but then the sample fell through. "We kept as much of the verse as we could, and we had to search for a new sample," Bromberg recalls. Sampling Khia's "K-Wang" was Rae's idea. "[Khia isn't] from Florida, but she was raised there, so [Issa] liked that connection and she liked the song," Bromberg shares.

With a new sample in place, they reworked lyrics and created a hook. With Dreezy already on board to write in Shawna's voice, PineappleCITI worked on both Mia's verse and the hook. "This hook took like seven rounds of revisions. We had a hard time landing it and it was important [because it's the] moment where the group is formed and where we draw the audience into believing in this group," Bromberg says about the need to get the hook to be just right. Once they did, producer Danja recorded Aida and KaMillion in Miami, while PineappleCITI worked long distance on it. The process came down to the wire, as the production had to roll cameras on the fictional duo putting the song together.