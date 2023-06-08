What did John McEnroe mean when he said he was signing off... for now?

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan doesn't know if there will be more Never Have I Ever

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Never Have I Ever season 4.

Has Devi Vishwakumar's story really come to an end? It seems unclear.

After the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever saw Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) get everything she'd ever dreamed of — acceptance into Princeton and a boyfriend named Ben (Jaren Lewison) — our favorite narrator, tennis legend John McEnroe, prepared to say goodbye. But fans might be a little confused by his choice of words.

As the series came to an end, McEnroe said, "Signing off... for now." So our question is: What does that mean?!

"I'd love to tell you what that means, but I'm not one of the writers," Ramakrishnan tells EW with a laugh. "I remember reading the script and I'm pretty sure my reaction was something along the lines of, 'Ain't no way.'"

Ramakrishnan continues, "I don't know what the 'for now' means, but it makes sense it exists, because Never Have I Ever's brand is chaos and confusion. That's what we do. So it makes sense."

As for how the cast and crew said goodbye to the show — whether for now or forever — Ramakrishnan says, "We had a little lunchtime wrap party, which was super fun. I think it was hard because we finished filming and then like two weeks later we were getting ready to do press for season 3."

But that press tour helped Ramakrishnan realize something: "From here on, the rest of my career, no matter how many roles I get, I'll always now merely just talk about Devi, which is sad to think about. But I will say that season 4 comes out on June 8th and thanks to Snapchat memories, I realized that on June 8th, four years ago, I was heading to my after-prom party."

Sometimes things really do come full-circle.

Never Have I Ever season 4 is streaming now on Netflix.

