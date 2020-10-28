Maisie Williams is back with a vengeance in trailer for HBO Max limited series Two Weeks to Live

Maisie Williams is quite literally back with a vengeance, in her first major TV role since Games of Thrones ended.

On Two Weeks to Live, an action-packed British dark comedy, Williams plays a young twentysomething oddball named Kim Noakes who escapes being sequestered in the wilderness with her doomsday prepper mom (played by Sian Clifford) in order to exact revenge on the people she believes killed her father.

She hits a bit of a snag though when a prank at a local pub ropes in mismatched brothers Jay and Nicky (respectively played by Taheen Modak and Mawaan Rizwan) into her dangerous quest.

The six-episode original limited series was created by Gaby Hull, executive produced by Phil Temple, produced by Charlotte Surtees, and directed by Al Campbell. The show is already airing in the U.K. on Sky, but will premiere in the U.S. on HBO Max on Nov. 5.

Image zoom Credit: HBO MAX

Watch the trailer for Two Weeks to Live above.

