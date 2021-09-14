The first trailer for Netflix's Maid is here, and it's a real family affair as the new limited series stars real-life mother-daughter duo Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell as an onscreen mother-daughter duo.

Inspired by Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive, Maid follows the story of Alex (Qualley), a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy (Rylea Nevaeh Whittet). MacDowell plays Alex's mother Paula, a self-proclaimed artist with an endless rotation of boyfriends. But while her infectious personality makes her the life of every party, she takes great pains to hide her battle with psychological demons. Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother's resilience.