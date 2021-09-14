See Margaret Qualley star with real-life mom Andie MacDowell in first trailer for Netflix's Maid
Watch the first trailer for Maid, in which the pair also play mother and daughter onscreen.
The first trailer for Netflix's Maid is here, and it's a real family affair as the new limited series stars real-life mother-daughter duo Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell as an onscreen mother-daughter duo.
Inspired by Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive, Maid follows the story of Alex (Qualley), a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy (Rylea Nevaeh Whittet). MacDowell plays Alex's mother Paula, a self-proclaimed artist with an endless rotation of boyfriends. But while her infectious personality makes her the life of every party, she takes great pains to hide her battle with psychological demons. Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother's resilience.
From showrunner Molly Smith Metzler, Maid also stars Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Tracy Vilar, Billy Burke, Raymond Ablack, BJ Harrison, Xavier de Guzman, Aimee Carrero, and Toby Levins. The series is executive produced by Metzler, Margot Robbie, John Wells, Tom Ackerley, Erin Jontow, Brett Hedblom, and author Land.
Watch the first trailer below now:
All 10 episodes of Maid premiere Friday, Oct. 1 on Netflix.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Comments