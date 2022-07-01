Surprise! Magnum P.I. will fight crime at NBC for 2 more seasons after CBS canceled it

The case isn't yet closed for Magnum P.I.

NBC has picked up the series for another two seasons after CBS canceled the action drama in May. The 10-episode seasons will air after the show enjoyed a four-season run on its original network.

The reboot of the Hawaii-set classic 1980s show starring Tom Selleck premiered in 2018 and starred Jay Hernandez, Zachary Knighton, Perdita Weeks, Amy Hill, Stephen Hill, and Tim Kang. The contemporary version features Hernandez in the titular role of Thomas Magnum, a Navy SEAL who begins working as a private investigator.

As news broke of the show's last-minute save on Friday, Hernandez and his fellow cast members celebrated Team Ohana on social media, thanking fans for their support.

"It was a bit circuitous but we did it! Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to NBC for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana," Hernandez tweeted.

The actor had previously expressed his disappointment after the surprising news that the highly rated show would be coming to an end. Posing next to the famed detective's iconic red Ferrari, he shared a heartfelt dedication on Instagram.

The rest of Team Ohana joined in on the celebration after NBC picked up the show.

Fans of the series have been rallying hard for it to continue, with some going as far as renting a billboard in New York's Times Square.

Magnum P.I. was initially from creator and showrunner Peter Lenkov, who was fired in 2020 for allegedly leading a toxic work environment. Lenkov, who was also behind shows like MacGyver, was released from his overall deal at CBS following multiple investigations into his conduct.

His replacement, Eric Guggenheim, will continue to serve as the showrunner.

