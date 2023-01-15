Magnum P.I. is back on the case in first trailer after move to NBC

Thomas Magnum is back on the case in the first trailer for Magnum P.I. following the series' move to NBC.

NBC has released the first full-length trailer for the fifth season of the reboot of the crime drama centered on the titular military man turned private investigator, first popularized by Tom Selleck in the original 1980 series. The series, which was revived by NBC after being cancelled by CBS, is set to return on Feb. 19.

The former Navy SEAL (played by Jay Hernandez) will be spearheading dangerous car chases, surfing with his ohana against the scenic backdrop of Hawaii, and, apparently, sharing a shower with love interest Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks), a former MI6 agent. Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill round out the cast.

Season 5 of Magnum P.I. returns Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock. Watch the action-packed trailer above.

