Magic Mike competition series with Channing Tatum will search for the next big stud muffin

Channing Tatum is searching for a chiseled Adonis to become the next Magic Mike. That's gonna be a large G-string to fill.

Tatum and Magic Mike director Steven Soderbergh are keeping this stripper train going with a new HBO competition series, tentatively titled The Real Magic Mike. The pair will executive produce the show.

This will no doubt attract a number of viewers eager to engage in a philosophical conversation about its content — the "content" being 10 men "who have 'lost their magic'" transforming into real-life Magic Mikes by evolving their bodies and learning to perform routines.

One choice line from the official logline description reads, "As they strip off their clothes, they will rid themselves of emotional baggage and regain their mojo but only one will be the Real Magic Mike."

The Real Magic Mike winner will earn a cash prize and land the opportunity to perform on stage for the Magic Mike Live Las Vegas shows. A nationwide casting is currently underway, and the series will debut later this year.

While Magic Mike XXXL is still not a thing and probably won't be, this is just the latest expansion to the Magic Mike-verse, which also includes a musical.

"Magic Mike is one of Warner Bros.' most iconic franchises," Warner Bros. Unscripted Television President Mike Darnell said in a statement. "We couldn't be more excited to be working with Channing, Steven and HBO Max on an all-new vision of this amazing and legendary brand. We're looking forward to giving fans a front row seat as we search the country for undiscovered talent."

