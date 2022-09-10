Maggie canceled by Hulu after 1 season

Not even Maggie herself could have predicted it: Hulu's supernatural comedy Maggie has officially been canceled after just one season, EW has confirmed.

The news comes just two months after the series — which starred Rebecca Rittenhouse, Nichole Sakura, Angelique Cabral, and David Del Rio — premiered on the platform on July 6.

Based on a short film by Tim Curcio, the lighthearted rom-com followed a bubbly psychic named Maggie (Rittenhouse) whose clairvoyant powers allow her to catch future glimpses into the lives of everyone around her. While her visions have always been crystal clear, she soon finds her own love life becoming more and more murky with each fresh prophecy she receives.

Rebecca Rittenhouse on 'Maggie' Rebecca Rittenhouse as Maggie in the supernatural Hulu series. | Credit: Richard Cartwright/Hulu

Following the news of the series' cancelation, Del Rio — who played Maggie's love interest Ben — shared a selection of behind-the-scenes photos from the show on Instagram.

"Beyond grateful," he captioned the post. "Thanks for the memories, the challenges, & the irreplaceable relationships. Thank you for watching."

His costars replied in the comments of his post, including Cabral, who wrote, "Whelp, this just made me cry." Sakura added, "Loved working w you David! You're SIMPLY THE BEST."

Back in July, Rittenhouse told EW how she wanted Maggie to navigate her psychic abilities in a second season of the show.

"I would love to see her use her powers maybe in a different way," she said at the time. "Maybe she thinks it's a better way to use them, but maybe it's ultimately not a better way, I don't know. Maybe she tries to play matchmaker and that could blow up in a fun way. It's all about putting her in uncomfortable situations."

Unfortunately, that story just wasn't in the cards.

