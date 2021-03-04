A sex doll, Ray Romano singing Beyoncé: HBO Max's trippy Made for Love teaser has it all

The duo star as daughter and father in the adaptation of Alissa Nutting's Made for Love novel. In what Milioti jokes is a "sci-fi, dark comedy, family, emotional survivor story," the Palm Springs alum stars as Hazel Green, who, after 10 years of being controlled by her sociopathic tech billionaire husband Byron Gogol (Aladdin's Billy Magnussen ), momentarily believes she's finally escaped his grasp, only to discover he's implanted a monitoring device in her brain. She soon seeks asylum in the comforts of her widowed dad Herbert's trailer, where he's living with his new synthetic partner Diane.

"Certainly there is a similar element of being trapped," Milioti told EW of comparisons to Palm Springs' Sarah, who was forced to relive the same day over and over. "I would say that Sarah has a lot more agency than Hazel. And I think that's something that goes throughout the season. In my opinion, Hazel is someone who is deathly afraid to feel and Sarah was someone who felt so much that it could be an issue. And so I think for me that is probably why it feels so different to be inside of it, even though there were definitely times in the desert where I was like, 'Oh my God, I've been in this desert before!'"