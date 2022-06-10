Made for Love canceled after two seasons at HBO Max

Made for Love is being taken offline at HBO Max.

The Cristin Milioti-led tech dramedy based on Alissa Nutting's 2017 novel of the same name has been canceled after two seasons.

"We are tremendously grateful for the truly spectacular journey of these past two seasons, courtesy of Alissa Nutting, Christina Lee, Cristin, Billy, Ray, and the entire Made For Love cast and creative team — especially Zelda the talking dolphin and everyone's favorite synthetic love interest, Diane," an HBO Max representative said Friday in a statement to EW. "Like a Gogol chip, the series will always be on our minds."

Made for Love launched in 2021 and followed Hazel (Milioti), a woman who left her billionaire tech mogul husband, Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), only to discover that he'd put a surveillance chip in her brain. Fleeing to her desert hometown, she hid out with her father, Herbert (Ray Romano), and his synthetic partner, Diane. In season 2, which aired its final episode in May, Hazel returned to the Hub, the high-tech palace from which she previously escaped, to save her dad as he battled cancer. But once back, Hazel and Byron both became entangled by his company's ominous new technology.

Season 2 — and thus the series — ended on a cliffhanger, with Hazel trapping her husband's consciousness deep inside his body, essentially allowing her to take over Gogol and keep Byron as prisoner, while also being six months pregnant with his baby.

Milioti previously told EW she had several ideas she'd like to explore if the show were to get picked up for a third season. "What does someone who has gone through what she's gone through do with that much power? And she's really unpredictable," she said. "You're always like, 'Oh God, don't do that.' She can't really communicate well, she doesn't think before she leaps, all these things, but you still really understand why. And I wonder now that she is untethered, I would want to explore what that does to someone like Hazel."

Executive producer Lee served as showrunner for the first season, and was joined by Nutting for season 2. Made for Love also starred Dan Bakkendahl, Noma Dumezweni, Caleb Foote, and Sarunas J. Jackson.

