Maddy gives EW an update on the OG Daddy Morphosis ("I don't think he made it out") and her relationship with Jasmine Kennedie after that Untucked fight: "We're close. I have no resentment."

If there's one thing RuPaul's Drag Race is going to do, it's set a straight man's "p---y" ablaze.

What began as a first-time feat for Arkansas native Maddy Morphosis — the only heterosexual cisgender male to compete on the Emmy-winning series — ended as a life altering experience that pushed her talents (and "unhhh" factor) to new extremes. From topping a balloon attached to the behind of a Pit Crew member (while the rest of the Werk Room watched) to igniting the first true Untucked clash of the season with fellow queen Jasmine Kennedie, Maddy served as a willing participant in the show's gleeful, light lampooning of her place as a general outsider among a very queer cast.

Even though she met her end on Friday's episode (thanks to what the judges deemed a poorly constructed, country-fried hoe-down gown), Maddy wasn't going to go down as the butt of a lone, long joke. Below, the camp queen outlines how she overcame her nerves to find a balance between goofy performance and respectfully participating among the queerest show on TV, the most important thing she learned from her sisters in the scene, the fate of her adorable blow-up doll Daddy Morphosis, the status of her relationship with Jasmine, and finally harnessing the power of a fiery p---y that RuPaul willed into existence from the moment Maddy first served her flame-broiled Guy Fieri drag on national TV.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Maddy Morphosis on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14. | Credit: VH1

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Congrats on a great run, you've been so sweet and funny throughout this whole process. You didn't emerge with the crown, but you did win wedding plans with Kornbread. Is that happening?

I keep trying to get her to say yes, but Kornbread is a free bird. You can't cage her. She has to fly free, but, not for lack of trying. I'm going to keep shooting my shot, and we'll see what happens.

I commend you for being an example of willingness to listen, but also showing a different side of how we usually see straight, cis men in media. You opened up about your family supporting you, though your grandma didn't know you did drag! What has grandma said now, after seeing the show?

Doing drag is a huge shock when you have no idea, but she's been super supportive. She's wanted to come to a show, but with COVID she hasn't had the opportunity. She's always asking about when I'm going to perform and asking if I can do her makeup for her. It's sweet. I don't remember if I told her or my dad told her through the grapevine, but she found out before it aired. I didn't want my family to find out about my double life through VH1. [Laughs]

Grandma's first introduction should not have been the balloon-popping moment.

You have to ease into these things. She's older, her heart wouldn't be able to take it.

She still needs to get used to your new partner, Daddy Morphosis. Did you take him home?

I would've taken him home, but I didn't know how to explain to TSA why I had an inflatable doll in my suitcase. When I left, there was a lot of stuff I couldn't fit into my suitcase, including Daddy Morphosis. I do have a new one, he's revamped, renewed, refreshed, so you'll be seeing more Daddy Morphosis in the future.

Are you saying you had to throw the original away?

I wouldn't say the original, I'd say the prototype. Every version is Daddy Morphosis. There's a continuation and evolution. He was left behind, and I don't think he made it out of Drag Race alive. RIP.

Maddy Drag Race Maddy Morphosis gives her RuPaul's Drag Race elimination interview — and an update on Daddy Morphosis. | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

Let's talk about this week's challenge. The dress started as one thing, but redirected. How far did you get in the original idea before it became something else?

I never had a fully fleshed-out idea. I knew a general idea of blocking out colors. I was going with the flow. That's what tripped me up on the first design challenge: I was married — pardon the pun — to an idea. This time, I went in knowing I'm not a seamstress or designer and I wanted to let the outfit go where it was going to go and let the story come to me.

It wasn't horrendous, I got the general story. You did seem particularly confused when RuPaul suggested you should act like your p---y is on fire. Why did that piece of advice confuse you?

When he said it, I was like, is he saying this in the way that people say, "put a fire under your ass" or that I need more "unnnhhhhh?" In that moment, my cogs were spinning, I tried to piece together exactly what he meant. Sometimes Ru is direct and blunt, but sometimes it feels cryptic.

Have you since embraced operating like your p---y is on fire?

It's been an uncontrollable wildfire ever since. That's my big takeaway from Drag Race.

I've seen your shows, you have a spark to you that didn't always translate on the show. You seemed nervous. Why?

It wasn't necessarily nerves. It's one thing to act stupid at your home bar in front of 40 people you know, but another to do it on national television, with a camera on you. Going into the competition as a cisgender, heterosexual man, I'm a representative in the space. Everything I did, I was in my head, like, how will this be perceived? [I responded] when Ru said something to me, trying to make sure I didn't say something that came across as crass or ignorant. I was too in my head and hyper-aware of everything I did and said. I wish I had more confidence, but I'd rather have done it and had some cool moments as opposed to making a complete fool of myself.

Let this be a segue for fans into what you do well outside the show. It's just funny that RuPaul told you to sass it up, and you finally got sassy in the fight with Jasmine in Untucked. Are you a secret drama queen?

When I told my girlfriend I had a fight, she was so shocked because in the drag scene, I'm a turn-the-other-cheek [person]. I knew one of us was going home, I was in the bottom again, we both had high emotions and a couple Untucked drinks. As far as me being sassy, in the club with people I know, that's me normally. Me being upset was me responding to Jasmine. You want a cute TV moment? Let's have a moment! In hindsight, it's all silly.

Maddy and Jasmine fight in Untucked Jasmine Kennedie and Maddy Morphosis fight in Untucked on RuPaul's Drag Race. | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

It's the most heated argument we've had this season. It reminded me of the Tamisha Iman vs. Kandy Muse fight. It was relatively calm until, suddenly, you're screaming. What was the moment that tipped it from discussion to fight?

Bosco asked how I felt and my mindset going into the lip-sync, and I said I was my own biggest obstacle. I've survived one lip-sync, I'll survive another and focus on me in this lip-sync. Jasmine's immediate response was that she wasn't worried about me at all. Why are you coming for me like this? We ended up having different arguments at the same time, which added to the frustration. We couldn't even pinpoint what we were arguing about.

There was nothing that carried over into your relationship — you're fine, now?

Even in that moment, I didn't feel a kind of way. Sisters fight. It's the heat of the moment. Drag Race is a stressful time, especially when there's a 50-50 chance of going home. We've talked since then, we're close, I have no resentment. I am glad I had a moment.

Who would you have done for Snatch Game?

Joe Exotic was one of them, a young Katherine Hepburn, and Joy Behar were others. But, none of those were my first choice. I'll keep everyone in suspense.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 continues Friday at 8 p.m. on VH1.

