Machine Gun Kelly is gunning for a spot on NBC's Saturday Night Live.

During Saturday's episode of the live sketch show, Pete Davidson impersonated his real-life buddy Kelly, acting out a skit of him flirting and making out with girlfriend Megan Fox, played by Chloe Fineman in the scene.

On Sunday, the singer shared his thoughts on Davidson's impersonation. "i think it's time for me to come on the show as Pete," Kelly, wrote on Twitter alongside a clip from Davidson's sketch.

The moment was part of a sketch that saw the episode's host Kim Kardashian play her sister Kourtney Kardashian as a judge on a fictional television show titled The People's Kourt. Kourtney who is dating Blink-182's Travis Barker is friends with Kelly and Fox and both couples aren't shy about packing on the PDA. The SNL skit didn't shy away from that aspect, with Davidson and Fineman quite literally licking each other's tongues at one point.

Machine Gun Kelly; Pete Davidson Machine Gun Kelly reacted to Pete Davidson's 'SNL' impression. | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

The sketch also featured surprise appearances from Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, who played themselves, while SNL cast member Melissa Villaseñor and the episode's musical guest, Halsey, portrayed Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, respectively.

