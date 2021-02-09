Garcia reprises his role as Jerry Ortega from Hawaii Five-0 in the upcoming episode of the CBS show.

Hopefully this doesn't mean they're back on the island.

This week's episode of CBS' MacGyver, which has been given the very apropos title "SOS + Hazmat + Ultrasound + Frequency + Malihini," is set to feature a reunion for former Lost stars Henry Ian Cusick (who played Desmond) and Jorge Garcia (Hurley).

In this exclusive clip from the onscreen reunion, Garcia reprises his Hawaii Five-0 character Jerry Ortega (as MacGyver and Hawaii Five-0 stem from the same fictional universe of rebooted shows developed by Peter M. Lenkov). In the clip, he's being interrogated by Cusick's Russ Taylor. "I'm the guy in the shadows, who sees the chaos. I'm here to save you," Jerry tells him, adding, "Okay, that was a little dramatic."

The episode will feature Jerry working with Russ and Wilt Bozer (Justin Hires) to infiltrate a Codex cell. Elsewhere, Mac and team rush to help when Matty's former mentor, Ian Cain (special guest star Robert Patrick), and his embassy staff come down with a deadly, mysterious illness.

It all goes down in the latest episode of MacGyver, which will air Friday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Check out the exclusive video above.

