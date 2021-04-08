MacGyver to end after five seasons at CBS

MacGyver (2016 TV series) Streaming Options

MacGyver, your work here is done. CBS has announced that the show will conclude its run at the end of April, after five seasons.

The procedural, described as a "reimagining" of the classic series from the late '80s, premiered in 2016 and has remained a reliable performer on Friday nights.

"All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas [Till] and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica [Macer], the writers and the entire crew," CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement. "The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own. We're gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves."

The series stars Lucas Till in the title role. Other cast members include Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran, and Henry Ian Cusick.

"My gratitude goes out to Lucas, Tristin, Justin, Meredith, Levy, and Ian, who put everything they have into our show, specifically for the fans," showrunner Monica Macer said in a statement. We can't wait for them to see our spectacular final episodes and the adventures that still await for Mac and the team at the Phoenix."

The series finale of MacGyver will air April 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

