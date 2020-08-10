'Spread the word, ya friggin' turds': MacGruber TV series gets 8-episode order at Peacock

The NBCUniversal streaming service also greenlit the Ed Helms comedy Rutherford Falls and two late-night shows from Amber Ruffin and Larry Wilmore, respectively.

Will Forte is ready to get back into the middle of all the action as special operations agent MacGruber.

NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock greenlit the MacGruber comedy TV series for eight half-hour episodes, the streamer announced during a CTAM presentation on Monday.

The Peacock series is an adaptation of the 2010 feature film based on the popular Saturday Night Live sketches and picks up a decade after the titular hero played by Forte was stuck in prison for a decade. He's out and plotting to take down a villain from his past, Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. But the deeper he goes into his mission, it's possible that the evil he's seeking out may be lurking much closer to home.

A quick teaser released by Peacock shows Forte, who will also serve as the show's writer and executive producer, set up the adventures ahead for MacGruber with appearances by franchise costar Kristen Wiig. Neither Wiig nor costar Ryan Phillippe has confirmed their participation in the project.

Another comedy set for Peacock's freshman class line-up is Rutherford Falls, from co-creators and executive producers Michael Schur, Ed Helms, and Sierra Teller Ornelas.

The series tells the story of how a small town in upstate New York and the Native American reservation it borders are turned upside down when local legend and town namesake, Nathan Rutherford (Helms) fights the moving of a historical statue. Additional cast announced includes Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, and Dustin Milligan.

Two late-night comedy shows will also debut in September anchored by Amber Ruffin and Larry Wilmore, respectively. The Amber Ruffin Show will consist of nine half-hour episodes which Ruffin says will feature "sketches, songs, and jokes about this terrible time we call now."

Wilmore's as-yet-untitled project received an 11 episode order showing the comedian's conversations with high profile people from all different backgrounds including sports, politics, and entertainment.