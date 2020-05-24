MacGruber superfan Christopher Nolan can't wait for Peacock series

MacGruber type Movie

Christopher Nolan hasn't been shy about his affection for MacGruber, the Will Forte film about a special operations agent that parodies the Richard Dean Anderson character MacGyver. And the famed director can't wait to watch Forte's continuing adventures in the role when a MacGruber series finally premieres on NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service.

"I invited Christopher Nolan to the pilot read-through. And he sent the best f---ing email," the film's director Jorma Taccone told Vanity Fair. "It’s kind of stellar. It was such an amazing way to start the read-through."

Nolan's email reads, "Though I can’t be there in person to watch you take the first step of your odyssey — know that my spirit soars with you, and whilst it’s perhaps unfair to add to the great sense of responsibility you must already feel, I am duty-bound to tell you—the world is waiting, the world is watching."

Nolan's affection for the film was first revealed by Anne Hathaway, during a visit on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon in 2012.

“The first few times I met him I couldn’t even really look him in the eye," Hathaway says in the interview." I was so intimidated. But you spend some time on set, and you learn to like read how the days go. Because he’s not a very demonstrative person, so if you get a hug, it’s amazing. And if he’s being quiet, you know it’s probably not a great day. And if he starts making jokes, you’re like ‘Oh my god, this day is so good.’ And if he starts quoting MacGruber, you’re just like this film will win an Oscar.”

With production in Hollywood shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, there's no word when the new series will be released.

