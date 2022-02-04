In August 2020, Macaulay Culkin celebrated his 40th birthday with a tweet that culminated in existential crises and punny replies ("Nursing Home Alone"): "Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome." With 478.6K retweets and 3.1 million likes, the tweet would eventually lay the foundation for his upcoming docuseries, Macaulay Culkin's Midlife Crisis.

Culkin has partnered with Lightbox, the production company behind HBO's Tina Turner doc Tina and Sundance's Princess Diana doc The Princess, for the travelogue series that explores what it means to be middle aged, according to Deadline. Questions that Culkin will ponder include: How should we embrace getting older in a society that prioritizes youthfulness? What is midlife success and how is measured? How can unbridled passion be preserved not just for the youth?

Midlife Crisis will be executive produced by award-winning Lightbox co-founders Simon and Jonathan Chinn and Culkin's manager Emily Gerson Saines, an Emmy-winning producer whose credits include Blindspotting and Tokyo Vice, among others. The Chinns said they were "thrilled" to work on the project, which touches on universal themes, in a statement to Deadline.

2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018 Macaulay Culkin will confront his midlife crisis in a new docuseries | Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"Mack remains as iconic, and as loved as ever — a social media sensation, internet entrepreneur and a hard-working member of his pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band," the duo said. "Despite his legendary status, like the rest of us, he's having to confront what it means to be a normal middle-aged guy, with a wife and a new kid who's soon going to be the same age he was when he became a massive global superstar. We are thrilled to be working through our mid-life crises with him on this exciting project!"

Culkin became a household name with his roles in the Home Alone franchise and other 1990s staples, including My Girl, Richie Rich, and The Good Son, before taking a brief hiatus from Hollywood. He returned to both the big and small screen in the early 2000s, starring in films like Party Monster and Changeland and TV series like Will & Grace, Kings, Dollface, and most recently, American Horror Story.

Representatives for Culkin and Lightbox did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

