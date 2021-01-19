M. Night Shyamalan explains why Servant season 2 picks up right where it left off

Servant season 1 ended with a bang. After 10 episodes, viewers had seen that Jericho, the precious baby son of Sean (Toby Kebbell) and Dorothy Turner (Lauren Ambrose) had died not long after his birth. In order to protect Dorothy from this trauma, Sean and his brother-in-law Julian (Rupert Grint) brought a doll into the home and pretended it was a real boy. The illusion got very believable, but in the final moments of season 1, Dorothy came face-to-face with the doll...but instead of reckoning with the truth, Dorothy decides that her baby must have been kidnapped by their babysitter Leanne (Nell Tiger Free). Season 2 of Servant, which began on Apple TV+ on Friday, picks up right after that discovery. In an exclusive new behind-the-scenes video, series executive producer M. Night Shyamalan explains why.

"Part of what makes a thriller is stakes, and the timetable is critical to that," Shyamalan said. "In her mind she has 48 hours to find this baby, or else."

Operating on the belief that her child has been kidnapped, Dorothy starts ordering around the Philadelphia police who show up at their apartment, imploring them to track down Leanne and the mysterious religious cult to which she belongs. Dorothy likes to respond to crises by pretending she's in control, but she very much is not. Shyamalan explained how the show represents that visually.

"I tried to show that, even in her clothing and the big patterns that she's wearing, there's a sense that things are going wrong," Shyamalan said. "This is not a person at peace, this is not a person that's balanced."

The season 2 premiere of Servant is now streaming on Apple TV +. Episode 2 will premiere on the platform this Friday, and additional episodes will be rolling out weekly on Fridays.

