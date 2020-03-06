Lynn Toler exits Divorce Court after 13 years on the bench

Image zoom UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - APRIL 24: TV Personality Judge Lynn Toler attends the 42nd Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at The Universal Hilton Hotel on April 24, 2015 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Divorce Court type TV Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

It's the end of an era for Divorce Court.

Lynn Toler, who has served as the show's judge since 2006, is leaving the long-running reality program, she announced in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday.

“I couldn’t wait any longer because the news is coming out and I wanted you to hear it from me,” she said in the video. “I’ve left Divorce Court, we parted ways. I had 13 great years. It was time to move on.”

She will be replaced by former Judge Faith star Faith Jenkins, whom Toler praised in her video as someone who "will take Divorce Court to another level."

Toler, who teased that she has some "new things" on the horizon, also implored fans of the show to embrace the new judge.

“I remember when I took over for Judge Mablean [Ephriam],” she said. “There was a lot of consternation and people got cranky because people don’t like new things. But I’m saying give her a chance, because she’s really good at what she does. She’s going to be different, she’s going to be good.”

She ended her video by thanking everyone who worked on the show. “I want to thank Divorce Court, I want to thank all my [executive producers], I want to thank the production people, the crew, everybody for those 13 fabulous years,” she said. “And I want to especially wish Judge Faith all the best. I have faith in you."

According to Deadline, which first reported the news of Jenkins' hiring, the new judge will join the bench in July.

Related content: