Lyle Waggoner, Carol Burnett Show and Wonder Woman star, dies at 84

Image zoom Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Lyle Waggoner, the actor known for starring on TV's The Carol Burnett Show and Wonder Woman, died Tuesday at 84 after a long illness.

His family confirmed the news to EW, saying in a statement, "Lyle Waggoner, loving husband, father, grandfather, entrepreneur, and actor passed away peacefully at home on March 17th at the age of 84 with his wife at his side. The cause of death was cancer."

Waggoner made his way to Hollywood in the mid-1960s from St. Louis, after serving in the U.S. Army. He soon landed a role on Gunsmoke in 1966 and appeared three episodes on Lost in Space in 1967, before becoming a finalist for the lead in Batman, eventually losing out to Adam West.

Image zoom CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

He spent seven years on The Carol Burnett Show, first as an announcer and later a performer. Waggoner left the show in 1974 after 182 episodes to further his career as a leading man. The following year, he landed the role of Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman, opposite Lynda Carter.

While working on Wonder Woman, he created Star Waggons, a company that provides the entertainment industry with high-end luxury trailers.

Waggoner continued acting, with special appearances on a variety of hit shows including Happy Days, Fantasy Island, Charlie's Angels, and Mork and Mindy. In 1990, he portrayed an exaggerated version of himself for an episode of The Golden Girls.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon; his two sons, Jason and Beau; and his four beloved grandchildren. Services in Los Angeles and Wyoming are pending.

You can watch Waggoner on Wonder Woman below:

Related content: