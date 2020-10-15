Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira's Americanah series not moving ahead at HBO Max

Americanah is a longtime passion project for Nyong'o, who has been attached to a potential adaptation since 2014. The Oscar winner planned to star as Ifemelu, described as "a young, beautiful, self-assured woman raised in Nigeria, who as a teenager falls in love with her classmate Obinze." The two flee their military-ruled country, with Ifemelu heading to America and Obinze heading to London. While Ifemelu is forced to grapple for the first time with what it means to be Black, despite her academic success in the U.S., the post-9/11 climate closes America off to Obinze, who's then forced to live undocumented in the U.K. Zackary Momoh and Uzo Aduba were also attached to star as Obinze and Ifemelu's aunt Uju, respectively.