Netflix's Lupin season 3 teases an 'unexpected return'

"The ghosts of the past are never far away." Watch Omar Sy in first look at upcoming third season of the French-language series, which became a hit in the U.S.

Lupin is ready to steal our attention for a third time.

As part of its TUDUM fan event on Saturday, Netflix released a first look (below) at season 3 of the French-language heist thriller, which stars Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a thief who has fashioned himself as the 21st century Arsène Lupin, the gentleman cambrioleur depicted in Maurice Leblanc's mystery novels.

The season 2 finale saw Assane finally get his revenge on Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) for framing Assane's father. The last we see of Pellegrini, he's sitting in a squad car after admitting some of his crimes on tape, and Diop, wanted for some of his own offenses, skips out of town vowing to return someday. When the action picks back up, Assane is in hiding and "must learn to live far from his wife and son," according to Netflix. "With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can't stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down." (And don't worry, fan-favorite pooch J'accuse is also back for Part 3.)

After season 2 aired in summer 2021, EW asked Sy (whose work on the series earned a spot on EW's Best Performances of 2021 list) if Assane was done with his revenge plot. "It's not completely finished," the actor said. "He's done most of the work, but it's not completely finished. When episode 10 finished, there's still some questions that we didn't have answered."

Sy also teased a larger cast of characters in his gentleman thief's inner circle: "When you read the books, Lupin has a lot of accomplices. But [in the show] he had the one, which is Benjamin, but he needs people, [so he] hires them like he does with [Philippe Courbet]. So it was interesting to have that. And I think it's going to be more interesting maybe one day having like a big cast with a lot of people. Because the thing is just being the mastermind, you cannot do everything by yourself, you need people. It's also one of his skills, to bring people with him. It was really cool to play with that. I think it's a good aspect of Lupin."

The premiere date for Lupin season 3 has yet to be announced. Watch the trailer above.

