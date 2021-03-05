Lupin Part 2 teaser shows the aftermath of that cliffhanger ending

We're Lupin you in on the situation with the second half of Netflix's Omar Sy thief show.

Omar Sy is coming back as professional thief Assane Diop, and now we have the first footage of what comes next in Lupin Part 2 after that nail-biting ending.

Netflix released the first teaser trailer for the second half of the season order, which sees Assane in a precarious position.

The first five episodes, which premiered in January, saw Assane using a book about gentleman thief Arsène Lupin as inspiration to seek revenge on the wealthy Hubert Pellegrini, who framed his father and contributed to his suicide in prison. But the ending saw Assane's own son getting kidnapped in the process, and one of the detectives trailing Assane catching up with him.

Now in Part 2, a new batch of five episodes coming this summer, Assane has to come up with different tactics if he is to save his boy from a Taken situation.

George Kay created Lupin in collaboration with François Uzan. Ludovic Bernard directs the first two episodes of Part 2, while Hugo Gélin will direct the back three.