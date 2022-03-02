Lupin on-set robbery becomes second Netflix show theft in one week
On Feb. 25, while filming Part 3 of Netflix's hit French series Lupin, a theft occurred, and not the kind that typically happens on a show about a professional thief.
The offenders threw mortar fireworks at the set in Nanterre, right outside of Paris, stealing over $300,000 of equipment, according to Agence France-Presse.
The incident comes just one day after a $200,000 theft of antique props on the set of another Netflix show, The Crown.
"There was an incident on 25th February while filming the upcoming season of Lupin," a Netflix spokesperson told EW in a statement. "Our cast and crew are safe and there were no injuries. We have now resumed filming."
The heist thriller began filming its third installment in November, according to a tweet from Netflix.
Lupin's 2021 premiere reached Netflix's U.S. Top 10 List, the first French series to do so. In its Part 2 finale in June, Omar Sy's character, Assane Diop, exacted revenge on Hubert Pellegrini, the man who framed his father.
"Lupin is a toy, because it's everything," Sy told EW in July. "He's charming, you have action, you have the drama, you have all of that, and also you have funny moments."
A release date for Part 3 has not yet been announced.
