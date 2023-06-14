"It makes me appreciate her even more, just how big of a scale she's had to deal with that her whole career," Perry's fellow judge said.

Luke Bryan defends Katy Perry amid American Idol criticism: 'We're doing the best we can'

Luke Bryan is singing the praises of his fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry, who found herself on the receiving end of fan criticism this past season.

Speaking to Fox News at CMA Fest, the country crooner defended Perry amid claims that she has bullied and mom-shamed contestants with her commentary as a judge, lamenting that she has "been dealing with stuff like that her whole career."

"We all get it," Bryan said. "I mean, we're judging kids that people at home fall in love with. We're not going to bat a thousand as judges. I think we get set up. As judges, you know, we kind of fall on the sword a lot of times. And get set up to where people can get very vocal on socials and stuff."

When he and Perry and Lionel Richie show up to work as judges, "In our hearts, we're doing the best we can," Bryan said. "Katy gets picked on for going out and trying to have fun making a TV show. You can't be so safe in the moment that you're so homogenized you can't ever go for a joke, or go for a fun moment."

Katy Perry and Luke Bryan on 'American Idol' Katy Perry and Luke Bryan on 'American Idol' | Credit: Eric McCandless via Getty Images

"Sometimes, you've just got to say stuff," Bryan added, noting of potential criticism about him, "It may be my year, next year." Entertainers are "conditioned" to backlash, he said, adding of Perry, "It makes me appreciate her even more, just how big of a scale she's had to deal with that her whole career."

Amid rumors that Perry was considering quitting the show due to bullying claims, contestant Oliver Steele defended her in an Instagram post last month, writing that Perry "is not a bully, nor does she shame people."

"Katy has an incredible ability to not just tell what emotional state you're in, but to be able to tell what's holding you back," Steele wrote. "I love all the judges, but Katy always seemed to be able to look into my soul and tell exactly what was troubling me, or what it was I was struggling with. It's one thing to teach someone to believe in their ability, which the judges are fabulous at. Katy reminded me to believe in who I am as an artist."

He added, "I'm a better musician and artist after Katy Perry pushed me to believe in my potential, and to exceed my limitations."

