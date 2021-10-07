Lukas Gage says he still hasn't heard from the director who dissed his 'tiny apartment' on Zoom

Lukas Gage, the actor who went viral last year when he shared a Zoom audition video in which a director was caught on a hot mic disparaging his home, says he hasn't heard directly from the TV helmer since that fateful day.

On Wednesday's edition of Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM, Cohen asked Gage, whose credits include Euphoria and White Lotus, about the incident, in which the unmuted director said, "These poor people live in these tiny apartments. Like, I'm looking at his background, and he's got his TV…"

"I didn't hear anything from him personally," Gage said of the video's aftermath.

"Wow, that's interesting," Cohen replied conspiratorially.

Lukas Gage Lukas Gage | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As Cohen had alluded to when he brought up the incident, the director, Tristram Shapeero, did issue a mea culpa on Deadline after the video went viral. Shapeero also apologized during the Zoom when Gage pointed out that he wasn't muted.

Representatives for Shapeero didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment on Gage's remarks.

Cohen also asked Gage why he had a copy of the video in the first place, and the actor explained that during the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone had to self-tape auditions on their own devices in case they were needed later.

"So luckily for this, I had it on film, and [there have] been much worse things that have happened to me in an audition room," Gage said. "This one just happened to be on camera."

When it came to posting the clip on Twitter, Gage said he got a push from Molly Shannon, his White Lotus costar. "It wasn't all Molly Shannon, but I already had the idea," he said. "I just thought it was so funny and I had it lingering on my phone, but I was kind of scared. I didn't want to get canceled for posting it, but I was just like, people are going to relate to this. It's funny. It's ridiculous."

He continued: "I was having some drinks with Molly and we were talking about our worst audition stories, and I showed her this video and… she just basically told me you have to post it. I mean, actors will relate to it. And then I woke up from a nap and I had like 50,000 friend requests and like 300 missed calls and thought I've ruined my life, but it was great."

Asked for more audition horror stories, Gage recalled one from his teenage years. "I remember going to a commercial audition — this one sticks out to me — and them telling me I needed to get a nose job and lose 15 pounds when I was like 18, and feeling like, 'Why am I doing this to myself?'" he said. "I stopped auditioning for commercials shortly after that."

Watch the video above for more from Gage.