This spring, Bob Odenkirk will find himself in a different kind of danger on the same old network: a midlife crisis.

The man who played Better Call Saul's resourceful and troubled lawyer will next anchor Lucky Hank, an AMC comedy-drama adapted from Richard Russo's 1997 novel of the same name. Premiering March 19, the show chronicles the struggles of William Henry "Hank" Devereaux Jr. (Odenkirk), the anarchistic chairman of the English department at a declining Pennsylvania college. In the first teaser released earlier this month, Hank, who narrates the show, noted how he "specialize[d] in minor strife and insignificant irritation." The new teaser-trailer, which you can see here first (above), shows how those around him respond to that energy. (Summarized in a one-word acronym, it's GTFO.) "I've always been a difficult man, a fact easily confirmed by those around me," explains Hank, as person after person in his life shuts him down. (That includes a character played by The Office star Oscar Nunez, who is in the guest cast.)

"Tenure doesn't mean you can't get smacked in the face," reminds his wife, Lilly (Mirielle Enos), and you can watch that play out for him painfully and literally in a notebook-meets-nose scene at the end of the teaser.

Lucky Hank Bob Odenkirk as (not so) 'Lucky Hank' | Credit: AMC

Odenkirk told EW last summer that he was drawn to the comic tone of Lucky Hank (formerly titled Straight Man) and that he related to his "misanthrope" character. "He's a cranky guy, but you like him," the actor explained. "[It's like] you took a very fun show — like a Parks and Rec — and you said, 'Let's slow down and get to know these people and have their internal battles be a little bit more of the subject matter.' It's really a great mashup of comedy and the kind of drama that we've gotten to do on Better Call Saul and it's become more prevalent in streaming shows, and I think it'll be neat."

Lucky Hank, which also will stream on AMC+, features Olivia Scott Welch, Suzanne Cryer, Diedrich Bader, Sara Amini, and Cedric Yarbrough in its cast, and includes such guest stars as Kyle MacLachlan, Tom Bower, and Chris Diamantopoulos.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.