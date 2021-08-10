Chloe fights the Devil in Lucifer final season trailer

Also: Is this apocalypse nigh and why does an angsty angel want to destroy "Lucifer"?

Why are Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Det. Chloe Decker (Lauren German) fighting and, more importantly, why is she holding Azrael's blade to his neck?

Those are just two of the major questions we're left with after watching the official trailer for Lucifer's sixth and final season, which Netflix unveiled Tuesday morning. The two and a half minute long promo ends with a tantalizing brawl between the fantasy procedural's dynamic duo, which is definitely worrying since Azrael's blade is one of the few items that can kill the Devil. But, that's far from the only major tease the trailer drops. (Like, why is the couple briefly animated?)

Picking up after season 5's climactic angelic war, the show's last 10 episodes find Lucifer preparing to become God — except, as the trailer, reveals he's hesitating for some reason, which requires even more therapy with the Dr. Linda (Rachael Harris). Unfortunately, Lucifer's hesitancy may be causing other problems because, well, it appears as though the world is starting to unravel without a God. As if that wasn't enough, Brianna Hildebrand's (Deadpool) angsty angel Rory arrives on the scene intent on destroying Lucifer. In other words, not great, Bob!

Whether or not Lucifer will actually go through with his apotheosis remains to be seen. Here's what co-showrunner Joe Henderson told EW following the season 5 finale: "Lucifer, his whole story begins with wanting to be God, wanting to have the same power and ability as God. When the dog catches the car, what does the dog do with it? That is a question worth exploring for a season."

During the series' Comic-Con@Home panel last month, Ellis provided a bit more insight into Lucifer's dilemma. "He grew up a lot and he's still in the process of growing up, but I think it's that classic thing of 'be careful of what you wish for,'" said the actor. "He did convince himself of a lot of things in season 5, but when something you think about actually happens, it often feels very different. That's the kind of conundrum Lucifer finds himself in season 6."

Watch the trailer above.

Also starring Lesley-Ann Brandt, DB Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Lucifer season 6 launches Sept. 10 on Netflix.

