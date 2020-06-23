It looks like season 5 is no longer the final season.

Lucifer resurrected (again)! Netflix officially renews it for season 6

Lucifer type TV Show network Fox

Netflix

Lucifer has been saved from perdition yet again — because Netflix has renewed the devilish WBTV drama for a miraculous sixth and final season, the streaming service announced Tuesday morning. In other words, season 5 is no longer the end, which was hinted at yesterday when Netflix announced season 5A's premiere date (Aug. 21) without calling it the final season.

This is just another delightful twist in the Tom Ellis and Lauren German-led series' interesting journey. Premiering in 2014, the show initially ran on Fox for three seasons before it was canceled in 2018, which sparked a massive response from fans. A month later, Netflix resurrected Lucifer for a fourth season that debuted last May.

Before season 6 arrives, though, we still have to get through all of season 5, which will be released in two parts and picks up with Lucifer (Ellis) back in Hell. According to the official tease for the first eight episodes of the bifurcated fifth season, "Lucifer makes a tumultuous return, Chloe rethinks romance, Ella finally finds a nice guy, and Amenadiel adjusts to the whole fatherhood thing." Fans can also look forward to the introduction of 24's Dennis Haysbert as God, a musical episode, and the return of Inbar Lavi as Eve.

Lucifer season 5A drops Aug. 21 on Netflix.

