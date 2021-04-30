God is 'a terrible father' in Lucifer season 5B trailer

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Lucifer type TV Show network Fox

Netflix

Oh, God.

The Almighty Himself (Dennis Haysbert) has arrived on Earth in the first trailer for Lucifer season 5B, which arrives on Netflix next month. We first glimpsed God in the midseason finale, when he descended from heaven to stop a fight between Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and his twin brother Michael (Ellis again). The trailer teases further conflict between the two, however: God announces he's decided to retire, and Michael plans to take over, much to everyone else's chagrin.

Meanwhile, hanging out with his dad doesn't have the best effect on Lucifer. "It takes him back to a very primal place, and his feelings are very raw," Ellis told EW in August. "I'm just so happy and so proud of what we've done. The first two episodes of the second half of season 5 are my two favorite episodes of the season, without a doubt."

The trailer also features a glimpse of the upcoming musical episode, which showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich previewed at September's DC FanDome event. "There's a lot of funny, but there's also a lot of emotion. So there's a great range of feelings that are expressed," Modrovich said.

Lucifer season 5B ascends onto Netflix May 28.

Related content: