Lucifer season 5B blessed with May premiere date

Hark, Lucifer is returning in two months.

On Monday, Netflix announced that the last eight episodes of the fantasy procedural's fifth season will come down from the heavens on Friday, May 28.

The first half of season 5 dropped way back in August. In the midseason finale, Tom Ellis' dapper fallen angel teamed up with Amenadiel (DB Woodside) to fight their conniving brother Michael (Ellis) and Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) in the middle of the frozen LAPD precinct. The only reason the group didn't beat each other to death was because the eternally aloof God (Dennis Haysbert) descended from heaven and put a stop to the brutal fight.

In season 5B, which was delayed due to the pandemic, Lucifer, Amenadiel, and Michael will get to spend some quality time with dear old dad; however, that might not be a good thing when it comes to Lucifer's growth.

"It takes him back to a very primal place, and his feelings are very raw," Ellis told EW in August. "I'm just so happy and so proud of what we've done. The first two episodes of the second half of season 5 are my two favorite episodes of the season, without a doubt."

One of those episodes is of course the highly-anticipated musical episode, which showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, and director teased at DC FanDome in September. "There's a lot of funny, but there's also a lot of emotion. So there's a great range of feelings that are expressed," said Modrovich.

Lucifer is nearing the end of production on its sixth and final season, which Netflix commissioned last summer.

