Lucifer bosses dive deep on that ‘emotional’ Deckerstar season 5 twist

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the first eight episodes of Lucifer season 5.

In the first half of season 5, Lucifer finally answered a major question that was posed way back in the first season: Why does Det. Chloe Decker (Lauren German) make the Devil (Tom Ellis) vulnerable?

The Netflix fantasy procedural addressed this query in earlier seasons with the revelation that Chloe was a miracle baby courtesy of God, but that didn't explain why she has the effect she does on the titular fallen angel. Well, it turns out the answer is pretty simple and ties back into the fact that angels self-actualize: Lucifer subconsciously chooses to be vulnerable around her.

Once that question was answered — and Chloe understood that being a miracle didn't negate her feelings for him — there was nothing standing between the dynamic duo. In fact, they finally hooked up in episode 6. Of course, that long-awaited moment created more complications because Chloe gained the ability to mojo Lucifer. The well-suited celestial eventually not only regained his ability but also stopped being vulnerable around Chloe, which raises even more questions about where his head is actually at (And the arrival of God in the midseason finale certainly won't help matters).

After binging the latest eight episodes, EW spoke to showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich about the twists they threw at Deckerstar, the mysteries surrounding Michael, and more.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: So Chloe almost immediately finds out she’s a miracle from God and that drives a lot of the first half of this season. Why was it important to jump right into that reveal?

ILDY MODROVICH: Whenever our will-they-won’t-they gets a little too “will-they,” we think of not ways to drive them apart just to do it, but we try to make it as relatable as possible in that people get in their own way. What is it about this piece of information that sounds in a way [like] a good thing — she’s a gift – but what would that make you feel if you were Chloe? Would you feel you were just an object for somebody else? I think that’s a real thing for her to contend with.

Then, how Lucifer reacts to it is another realistic way of treating it, which is he doesn’t really understand what it means either exactly. He’s never thought of it from Chloe’s perspective, and so that’s a real problem I think you can put between them — what sounds like a good thing could be potentially problematic.

There’s a bit of meta-commentary on that in episode 6 when Chloe's ex tells Lucifer that their relationship fell apart when the mystery and will-they-won't-they disappeared. Was that a genuine concern in the writers’ room this season?

JOE HENDERSON: I think on any show it’s always a concern; it’s the whole Moonlighting curse/caution. But to us, it was always just about, “How do we make sure there’s still plenty of mileage on this relationship? How do we get them together but show that there’s still plenty of conflict between them?” To your point, that scene was very much us grappling with all of that and then just deciding to turn it into scene-work, which is always the fun. It’s like, how do you turn problems into opportunities? [Here it’s,] how do you take this issue, have our characters literally talk about it and us sort of move past it?

What we really wanted to do was go, “Okay, we’re going to bring them together, but we have faith in the complicated nature of our characters that even when they’re together, there are still things that will pull them apart, there are things that will create conflict.” One of the things that’s so great is Lucifer is his own worst enemy. As we start to see at the end of 5A, even when he gets Chloe, his chance at happiness, there’s still plenty of subconscious issues he has to deal with to find his true happiness.

How long have you known the real answer to why Chloe makes Lucifer vulnerable?

MODROVICH: I think we realized that really early on. I think it was the beginning of the second season when we were really examining why he’s vulnerable. A constant theme or truth of our world is, we have a choice. Things are up to us and even angels have free will. When we decided that, this is just another exploration of that theme. He decides to make himself vulnerable and because his brain is kind of behind, his body does it for him. That’s why angels self-actualize and have the powers they have, be they good or bad. They are trying to tell them something that they need to learn.

HENDERSON: It’s interesting because I was actually going on a trip down memory lane on this one a couple days ago, and I remembered one of the places this came from was a very simple thing: In season 1, in the pilot, he’s vulnerable, and a couple episodes later, he’s not. One of the things we had talked about was, “Well, what was the difference? What changed?” The answer, as people will now see, is he started to care for her. Like Ildy said, you can have all your MacGuffins in the world, but what we love is just it’s a very simple emotional answer.

Chloe and Lucifer finally hooked-up, which is a big moment for the show. What did you do to make sure that felt earned?

MODROVICH: It really was no big deal, right? [Laughs] Yeah, there was a lot of pressure in that moment. We really wanted it to not be too easy. Even though it’s been a long journey, within the actual season, we wanted to make it important and make it land. Then on the b-side, we wanted to make sure it wasn’t a happily-ever-after because that’s not only boring, that’s unrealistic. It was a big seminal moment for us for sure and for the characters. We talked ad nauseam about how to handle it. And I think it turned out pretty good! Also, we wanted it to be hot. They’ve had these moments where they’ve come together a little bit and they’ve shared these sweet or emotional kisses. We wanted this to be just gloves off, you know?

Lucifer’s invulnerability and mojo returned in the finale. What does that say about where Lucifer is at in the back-half of the finale?

MODROVICH: If you think about the fact that God shows up, we like to relate it to when we go back home to Thanksgiving; you tend to revert a bit, right? And sort of become a child and start acting like what you did when you were younger. I think the presence of God could have that effect. With Lucifer, it’s always about taking one step forward but two steps back. So yeah, he gets in his own way and that’s all I can say about that.

Were you always planning on exploring Maze’s [Lesley-Ann Brandt] relationship with her mother in the final season, or did you only add that when you got the additional six episodes?

HENDERSON: It was always an element we were trying to play with, and really the exploration of a demon without a soul and that concept of: What does a soul mean? What does being worthy of love mean? I don’t think we figured out if we’d be able to actually see it. I think the plan was just to introduce a bonding element between Linda [Rachael Harris] and Maze, and a conflict element between them. It’s [only] when we expanded [the season] we realized, "Oh, we can actually go there. We can actually see the original sin, to a certain extent, and be able to take the audience on an even greater emotional journey for what Maze is dealing with."

I was blown away by Lesley-Ann’s performance. [Henderson sighs] Which moment in this first half of the season sticks out for both of you?

MODROVICH: For me, it is the end of episode 4. I’m getting chills just thinking about it. Her [standing] in the doorway facing her actual mother, it just kills me every time. You see she’s trying so hard to be strong, and I feel like Lesley-Ann nails that sentiment better than anyone — this strength disguising this incredible pain. That moment, for me, is the strongest moment for her in the whole first half of the season.

HENDERSON: For me, I’d say it’s the next episode, partially because I wrote it. [Laughs] Personally, it was so impactful for me to see her bring to life the next part of that journey through the lens of her friendship with Linda and getting to dig into the complicated nature of both of those women, and also seeing both of them bring it to life so wonderfully. I think Lesley-Ann and Rachael play off each other so well and have such completely different energies. Having her deal with that devastation of [episode 4] in 5, I thought Lesley-Ann was wonderful.

MODROVICH: Yeah, that was good, too. [Laughs]

Will we return to the daughter Rachael gave up for adoption in the back half of the season?

HENDERSON: That would be smart. [Laughs]

What can you tease about why Michael has this lazy arm?

HENDERSON: The one thing I’ll say is that it was very important to us to make sure Michael was the hero of his story. That’s one of the things you don’t see a ton of in the first half, but it is something we will dig into later and understand his perspective and that is an element of it.

The first eight episodes of Lucifer season 5 are available on Netflix.

