Lucifer blesses us with first season 5 trailer and reveals the Devil's twin brother

Netflix unveiled the first official promo for the first eight episodes of the WBTV fantasy procedural's upcoming season Monday morning. The spot begins with (Lauren German) adjusting to life without the Devil, who returned to Hell at the end of season 4. To handle her heartbreak, she starts teaming up and partying with Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt). But to her surprise, Lucifer shows up at a crime scene and she plants a big kiss on him (and passionately kisses him a few more times in the video). But there's one problem: This might not actually be Lucifer.