Lucifer season 5 gets August premiere date in steamy announcement video

Prepare for a devilish end your summer. The first episodes of Lucifer's fifth season will premiere August 21. Netflix revealed the news with a steamy video chronicling the WBTV fantasy-procedural's hottest moments.

Last summer, the streaming service renewed the series for a fifth and final 10-episode long season; however, it turned around and increased that order to 16 episodes after a passionate response from the fandom. Thus, the season will be split in two.

In Lucifer's fourth season, which dropped last summer, Tom Ellis' titular devil and Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) worked through a particularly rough patch in the wake of Chloe finally learning the truth about him. Of course, their partnership survived and Chloe even told Lucifer she loved him right before he returned to Hell.

When season 5 kicks off, Lucifer is still stuck ruling the underworld; however, as EW revealed in December, Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) reluctantly pays him a visit because there's a problem on Earth he can't deal with on his own. "In the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, the stakes are higher than ever. Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, 'will they or won’t they?'" reads the official tease. "Lucifer makes a tumultuous return, Chloe rethinks romance, Ella finally finds a nice guy, and Amenadiel adjusts to the whole fatherhood thing." You can also expect the season to feature a musical episode, Inbar Lavi's return as Eve, and the introduction of 24's Dennis Haysbert as God.

As of right now, it remains to be seen if this really the end for Lucifer. In the past few months, there have been reports that Netflix was considering renewing the show for a sixth season; however, an official decision has yet to be announced and the date announcement video doesn't refer to season 5 as the final one.

