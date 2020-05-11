Lucifer and Chloe discuss date plans in deleted season 4 scene: 'Are you allergic to latex?'

Lucifer type TV Show network Fox,

Netflix

If you were curious about the other wild ideas Lucifer (Tom Ellis) considered for his date with Detective Chloe Becker (Lauren German), then you might find this exclusive deleted scene from Lucifer season 4 somewhat enlightening.

In the second episode of the devilish drama's fourth season, titled "Somebody's Been Reading Dante's Inferno," Lucifer finally asked his partner out on a date (at a murder crime scene, natch), and she said yes. So, he started planning the perfect date. Eventually, he landed on flying her to San Francisco for a night at the opera; however, the cut scene above offers some vague hints at what else he considered for their night out.

"Are you afraid of heights?" Lucifer asks Chloe in the deleted scene, and she replies, "No." Because this is Lucifer we're dealing with, his questions only got weirder from there and included monkeys, luge, and ailments. "Are you allergic to latex?" the Devil asks as the detective runs off to meet with Ella.

In the end, Lucifer and Chloe's date ended up being much tamer. Instead of flying to San Francisco, Lucifer had the Chloe — who was secretly working with Father Kinley (Graham McTavish) to send him back to Hell, mind you — over for a grilled cheese dinner at his Penthouse. Unfortunately, their night (and Chloe's attempt at drugging him) was interrupted by a development in the case.

Watch the video above. This deleted scene, along with a few others, is included on Lucifer: The Complete Fourth Season, available Tuesday on DVD/Blu-ray.

Lucifer's fifth season is expected to launch on Netflix later this year.

Related content: