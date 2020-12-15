Lucifer type TV Show network Fox

Alias and Deadpool actors are blessing Lucifer with their presence in season 6.

EW has exclusively learned that Merrin Dungey and Brianna Hildebrand have been cast in the Netflix fantasy procedural's final season — and both of their characters will have ties to the show's angelic family.

First up: Dungey — a.k.a. Alias' Francine Calfo — will play Sonya, "a no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel [DB Woodside]" according to the official character description. Dungey most recently appeared on Big Little Lies, Man with a Plan, and CBS All-Access' Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Next, Hildebrand, best known as the Deadpool franchise's Negasonic Teenage Warhead, has been cast as Rory, "a rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel" hoping to follow in original rebel Lucifer's (Tom Ellis) footsteps. Alas, she'll eventually "realize Lucifer isn’t exactly the devilish big bro she hoped he’d be." Hildebrand's other credits include Trinkets, The Exorcist, and Tragedy Girls.

It will be a while before we even meet these new characters, though, because we still have to make it through the back half of season 5, which was delayed due to the pandemic. When season 5B eventually does premiere, it'll dive into the aftermath of the midseason's finale daddy of a cliffhanger: God (Dennis Haysbert) descending from Heaven to break up Lucifer, Amenadiel, and Michael's (Ellis) brutal precinct squabble.

"It takes him back to a very primal place, and his feelings are very raw," Ellis, teasing how God's arrival will affect the Devil in season 5B, told EW in August. "I'm just so happy and so proud of what we've done. The first two episodes of the second half of season 5 are my two favorite episodes of the season, without a doubt."

The first eight episodes of Lucifer season 5 are available on Netflix now, with season 5B arriving eventually. Season 6 is currently in production.