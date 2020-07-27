Jack Dylan Grazer questions gender norms in Luca Guadagnino's teen drama We Are Who We Are teaser

"If you pay attention, you'll discover real life," Shazam and It actor Jack Dylan Grazer says in the teaser for Luca Guadagnino's upcoming HBO series We Are Who We Are.

"Do we think that being male means knowing how to shoot guns and pee standing up?" Shazam and It actor Jack Dylan Grazer asks in the official teaser for Luca Guadagnino's upcoming HBO series We Are Who We Are. The eight-episode drama from the Call Me By Your Name director will premiere Sept. 14.

The teaser, which dropped Monday, reveals more of the life of two teens (played by Grazer along with newcomer Jordan Kristine Seamon) who bond living on a U.S. military base in Veneto, Italy. With dream-like synths in the background, Fraser (Grazer) is seen as having an initial obsession over getting to know Seamon's Caitlin. That desire becomes tangible once Caitlin confronts Fraser, and their friendship begins.

"What do you like about that boy?" Kid Cudi as Caitlin's father, Richard says in the teaser. "He understands me," Caitlin says.

Other cast members that have been revealed so far include Chloe Sevigny and Alice Braga as Fraser's mothers, Sarah and Maggie, both members of the Army; Tom Mercier as Sarah's assistant, Jonathan; Spence Moore II as Caitlin's older brother, Danny; Faith Alabi as her mother, Jenny.

Francesca Scorsese, daughter of Martin Scorsese, plays Britney, a member of Caitlin's friend group, which also includes Corey Knight as Craig, Ben Taylor as Sam, Sebastiano Pigazzi as Enrico, and Beatrice Barichella as Valentina.

Guadagnino most recently helmed the 2018 remake of the horror film Suspiria, and he's currently set to direct the remake of Scarface and a new Lord of the Flies adaptation. He now serves as writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner on We Are Who We Are.