Lovecraft Country creator shares season 2 plans after canceled show gets 14 Emmy nominations

"Just going to leave this right here," Misha Green teases plot details and a rough outline for season 2 after the TV Academy honored the canceled series with major Emmys love.

Lovecraft Country might be canceled, but, in the wake of the short-lived HBO series' 14 Emmy nominations, showrunner Misha Green teased where the show might've gone if enough viewers had stuck around for the ride.

"Just going to leave this right here," Green tweeted Tuesday alongside an image of a rough season 2 outline, which indicated plans for 10 more episodes as well as a section for "season three and beyond."

After the show was canceled by HBO in early July, Green revealed that season 2 would've been dubbed Lovecraft Country: Supremacy.

"[It] begins in a new world, and that new world is a country that sits where The United States used to sit," the Underground creator tweeted, referencing the Sovereign States of America as she also shared a map of a divided United States, including new areas for "Tribal Nations of the West," the "Whitelands," the "New Negro Republic," and the "Jefferson Commonwealth."

Season 1 of Lovecraft Country drew inspiration from the horror-drama novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, which follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he travels through 1950s Jim Crow America with his friend, Letitia (Jurnee Smollett), and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance), with the group fending off monsters of both the human and supernatural kind while searching for Freeman's missing father. The season earned critical raves ahead of its 14 Emmy nominations, including notices for Outstanding Drama Series, four acting nods, and recognition for Green's writing.

Following Lovecraft Country's cancellation, The Hollywood Reporter indicated that Green — who's also attached to write and direct the upcoming Tomb Raider movie sequel — inked a major overall deal with Apple, leading fans to call for Lovecraft Country's continuation on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Elsewhere, Smollett celebrated her Emmy nomination for season 1 on Tuesday by praising Green's contributions to the program.

"I am in complete shock but feel incredibly humbled and am so grateful for this nomination!" she said. "I'm tremendously thankful that the show and my amazing cast members were recognized for our work and Misha Green's fearless storytelling. I feel like I'm living my ancestors' wildest dreams. It's such an honor."

