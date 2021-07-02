Lovecraft Country not renewed for season 2 at HBO

It's the end of the road for HBO's Lovecraft Country.

The horror drama series will not be receiving a second season order, HBO announced today. "We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country," the cabler said in a statement. "We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey."

Lovecraft Country, based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, stars Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors and first aired last August. It follows Atticus Freeman (Majors) as he meets up with his friend Letitia (Smollett) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to go on a road trip through 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). Along the way, the group encounters racist terrors and horrifying monsters.

Lovecraft Country Season 1 - Episode 9 Jurnee Smollett on 'Lovecraft Country' | Credit: HBO

Given that the first season was based on the book, the decision not to renew is not completely unexpected. However, in the past, HBO has proceeded with second seasons of other shows based on single novels, such as Big Little Lies.

The show is executive produced by showrunner Misha Green along with J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim, and David Knoller.

The complete first season of Lovecraft Country is available to stream on HBO and HBO Max. Deadline first reported the news.

