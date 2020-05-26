Watch the first trailer for Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor
Almost a month after Hulu released the first footage from its upcoming series Love, Victor, the streaming service has revealed the official trailer for the YA dramedy series.
Love, Victor, which was originally going to air on Disney+ before making the move to Hulu, is set in the world of the 2018 film Love, Simon and follows Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School. As can be seen in the trailer, Victor has a lot on his plate. He's adjusting to a new city, exploring his sexual orientation, and just generally trying to figure out who he is. And when it all gets to be a bit much, he writes Simon for help.
But that isn't the only Love, Simon tie-in in the series. If you watch the trailer closely, you'll also get a glimpse of Keiynan Lonsdale, who played Blam in the film, better known as Blue.
The film's original writers, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, serve as executive producers on the series. Its first season is set to premiere all 10 episodes on June 19 on Hulu.
Watch the full trailer above.
Related content:
Episode Recaps
Love Victor
A small-screen spin-off of the 2018 film 'Love, Simon.'
|type
|
|rating
|genre
|creator
|network
Comments