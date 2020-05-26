Watch the first trailer for Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor

Love, Victor, which was originally going to air on Disney+ before making the move to Hulu, is set in the world of the 2018 film Love, Simon and follows Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School. As can be seen in the trailer, Victor has a lot on his plate. He's adjusting to a new city, exploring his sexual orientation, and just generally trying to figure out who he is. And when it all gets to be a bit much, he writes Simon for help.