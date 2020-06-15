Love Victor type TV Show network Hulu genre Romance

Sophia Bush is not feeling the love on Love, Victor.

EW has your exclusive first look at the One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D. alum's debut on the Hulu spin-off series inspired by the groundbreaking gay teen rom-com Love, Simon — and her character does not get the warm welcome you might expect. (Check out the video above to see exactly what we mean.)

Love, Victor, set within the same world as the 2018 movie, focuses on Creekwood High's newest student, Victor (Michael Cimino), as he sets off on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and exploring his sexual orientation. He quickly meets and makes friends with his lanky, awkward new neighbor, Felix (Anthony Turpel); Creekwood's resident popular girl, Mia (Rachel Naomi Hilson); and her quirky, social media-obsessed best friend, Lake (Bebe Wood).

Bush plays Veronica, Mia’s father’s new girlfriend. Chic and sophisticated, she runs a nonprofit devoted to helping women, which is a far cry from the types of women Mia is used to her father bringing around. As the sneak peek above shows, Veronica is friendly and easy to like but can be strong-willed and tough when she needs to be. But that doesn't stop Mia from giving her the cold shoulder. Turns out Mia may not be as perfect as Victor thinks.

Love, Simon was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, and Love Victor is executive-produced by the film’s writers, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, as well as Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian, and Adam Londy. The series also stars Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, George Sear, and Mason Gooding.

Season 1 of Love, Victor drops June 17 on Hulu.

