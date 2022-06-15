How Love, Victor resolves that love triangle cliffhanger in the final season

It's finally time to learn which guy Victor (Michael Cimino) chose at the end of Love, Victor's season 2 finale.

After a yearlong wait, the third and final season of the Love, Simon spinoff series is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+, and as soon as you hit play on the premiere, the big love triangle question of who Victor picked — Benji (George Sear) or Rahim (Anthony Keyvan) — is answered immediately. Thankfully the Love, Victor showrunners didn't drag out the wait any longer!

"I'm excited for fans to get answers to the love triangle," executive producer Isaac Aptaker tells EW. "I mean, my Instagram DM box has been full of people passionately making the cases for Benji and Rahim and who Victor ends up with and why. There was furious debate in the writer's room."

Executive producer Elizabeth Berger jokes that the debate got so heated among the writers there may even have been some chair throwing. "We went back and forth for a while and then we all felt pretty satisfied with what we came to as an answer," she adds. "And it's an answer we're going to give fans very quickly as they begin watching this season. You don't want to drive everybody mad by making them wait too long to give an answer."

And while the writers are satisfied with where that love story goes in the final season, executive producer Brian Tanen does admit there were still some people rooting for the other guy who doesn't get chosen. "But we knew intuitively that whoever Victor picked, the other character was still going to be a massive part of the season," he says. "I think the audience will be pleased to see how Benji and Rahim have storylines together this season. We put those two characters together and see what sparks fly, and that's a really exciting part of the season too."

Fans have had to wait a full year to find out which guy Victor chooses to be with, but series star Cimino has actually been in on the secret for a long time. "I've known since season 2 because we filmed it at [spoiler's] house, so I always knew what was going to happen," he tells EW. "It wasn't necessarily [difficult] keeping it secret. My friends wouldn't ask me because they just assumed I didn't know. But I did."

Even before he found out who Victor chose, Cimino wasn't rooting for one guy over the other. "I didn't really have a preference," he says. "I just wanted whoever he chose for it to aid the story in the right way."

Sear, who plays Victor's ex Benji, felt just a little differently. "I was, of course, partly biased for Benji because you get attached when you're playing a character for so long. It's like part of the deal," he tells EW. "But whatever serves the story best is the direction it should take. I didn't know for sure until I read the script."

Keyvan's newcomer Rahim had instant sparks with Victor last season, but he also had no idea which direction the show was going to go with the love triangle. "I really was 50-50. It could go either way," he says. "What if Victor doesn't choose anybody and this season is about him discovering himself? I didn't have any expectations and I wasn't hoping for a certain outcome. I know that it was a really tough decision for the studio and for the writer's room, and I was really, really happy with how things turned out."

The love triangle isn't the only story getting a full resolution this season. Since the showrunners knew the series was ending before they began planning out this season, they were able to end the series on their terms. "We were able to really plan out the ending for the show from the very beginning of the season, which was nice," Aptaker says. "I hope people feel satisfied. We feel like everything comes really full circle."

But ending Love, Victor after three seasons wasn't an easy decision to make. "In some ways we felt like we could have kept telling these stories forever," Berger says. "In other ways, it felt like this really was a high school show, and we'd been with our gang through this very formative chapter of their high school years and really seen them grow and change tremendously in this time span, and it felt really right and organic to the show to wrap things up at this point and send them off on the next part of their journey, which we can all imagine together even if we won't be viewing it."

A lot of the final season explores how far Victor has come, not only in his coming out journey but also as a young man discovering who he is and what he wants in life. "For Victor, it's like student becomes the master," Tanen says. "He goes from this place of not understanding and feeling alone and needing help to being a person who can guide others through life and has reached a place of understanding and maturity. We feel really proud of how this isn't just a coming out journey, but it's also a growing up journey. This is an ending but also a beginning, and really all the characters are going to launch into the world and everything's going to be okay."

While Cimino was sad when he learned this would be the final season, he's grateful the story ends on a satisfying note. "This is a big part of my life coming to an end, but it is a beautiful ending," he says. "I'm glad that it ended on our terms vs. us doing a whole season and hoping that there was one more so we can wrap it up nicely and not getting that."

Love, Victor season 3 is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

