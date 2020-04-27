Love, Simon TV series reveals Hulu premiere date, flirtatious first footage

After Disney decided to move Love, Victor, the upcoming Love, Simon TV spin-off, from the Disney+ streaming platform to Hulu, the show finally has a release date.

As revealed at the end of the first fun and highly flirtatious clip, the 10-episode series will arrive on June 19, smack dab in the middle of LGBTQ Pride Month.

The footage arrived on Sunday night as part of Together in Pride, GLAAD's live-stream coronavirus charity event, which featured virtual appearances by co-hosts Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh, Kesha, Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, Pose's Billy Porter, and more.

Love, Victor takes place in the same universe as 2018's Love, Simon, which starred Nick Robinson as Simon Spier in the first film from a major Hollywood studio to center around a gay teen romance, as inspired by the novel by author Becky Albertalli.

In the first clip, Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School struggling with his sexual orientation, tries to get a job as a café barista but becomes wholly overwhelmed by all the innuendoes rising from his interview with sexy assistant manager Benji (George Sear).

Love, Victor was once set to premiere on Disney+ but was moved to Hulu over concerns about the show’s depiction of alcohol use, sexual exploration, and marital issues among parents, according to sources.

Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, who penned the screenplay for Love, Simon, serve as executive producers on Love, Victor. A writer's room has already been assembled for season 2.

