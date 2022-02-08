Love, Victor to end with season 3

High school doesn't last forever — and neither will Love, Victor.

Hulu's charming Love, Simon spin-off series is approaching graduation day in season 3, and the LGBTQ rom-com will now end with that milestone, EW has confirmed.

Love, Victor was renewed for season 3 last July, but it was not announced at the time that this season would be the last. The writers and producers set out to make a show empowering young people to find themselves and live an authentic life, and decided that ending the series as the characters finished their high school experience felt like an organic conclusion. Season 3 will find the characters coming full circle, as the first season was about "exploration," the second season was about "acceptance," and the final season will be about "self-discovery."

Love, Victor Michael Cimino and George Sear on 'Love, Victor' | Credit: Greg Gayne/Hulu

After a major cliffhanger in the season 2 finale, season 3 will follow Victor (Michael Cimino) as he goes "on a journey of self-discovery — not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be," according to an official description. "With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures."

In addition to Cimino, the Love, Victor cast includes Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, and Isabella Ferreira. Love, Simon writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Rick Wiener, Kenny Schwartz, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian, and Adam Londy.

All eight episodes of Love, Victor season 3 will premiere June 15 on Hulu.

