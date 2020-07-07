See the trailer for Love on the Spectrum, Netflix docu-series about dating on the autism spectrum

Finding love is a challenge no matter who you are, but for young adults on the autism spectrum, it can be even more daunting.

Netflix's new documentary series Love on the Spectrum follows young adults on the autism spectrum exploring the fraught world of love, dating, and relationships. In the trailer, which EW can exclusively debut above, we see a glimpse of the multiple individuals featured in the series as they wrestle with their understanding of love, go on dates, and try to find their life partner.

"What is the most important thing in life? Many people would answer: LOVE. There is a common misconception that people on the autism spectrum are not interested in relationships or romance. From my experience, this simply isn’t true," said director Cian O'Cleary in a statement. "In making television series about disability over the years, I have spoken to many young adults on the autism spectrum as well as families, job coaches, psychologists, and autism organisations. One thing really stood out for me: So many people on the spectrum were wanting to find love, but many had never even been on a date in their lives. When you speak to a large number of people whose main desire in life is to have a partner, and they haven’t even been on a date, something isn’t right."

Love on the Spectrum follows seven singles taking their first steps into the world of dating. We see them receive help from their families, as well as experts who help provide practical skills to navigate the confusing experience that is modern dating. The series also follows success stories, couple Ruth and Thomas, as well as Jimmy and Sharnae, whose love stories can offer inspiration to others.

"As a storyteller I felt we had an opportunity to explore this issue by shining a light on the struggles many people on the spectrum face in seeking out meaningful relationships," concluded O'Cleary. "I hope this series will start conversations, help bring about understanding and acceptance, and ultimately inspire people with autism, their families and society at large to find ways to help people on the spectrum find love."

Love on the Spectrum (produced by Northern Pictures, a Blue Ant Media company) premieres July 22 on Netflix.